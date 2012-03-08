UPDATE 1-Zumiez profit beats estimates, sees strong 1st-qtr sales

* Q4 EPS $0.60 vs est $0.59
* Sees Q1 sales $123-$125 mln vs est $122.3 mln
* Sees Q1 EPS $0.06-$0.08
March 8 Teen clothing and accessories
retailer Zumiez Inc reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit, helped by higher margins, and the company
forecast strong sales for the current quarter.
Fourth-quarter net income increased to $18.7 million, or 60
cents a share, from $15.0 million, or 49 cents a share, a year
ago.
Sales rose 18 percent to $183.9 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 59 cents a
share, before special items, on revenue of $183 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Gross margins rose to 38.9 percent from 38.3 percent in the
year-ago quarter.
Zumiez, which sells clothing and equipment for skating,
snowboarding and other action sports to people between the ages
of 12 and 24, expects sales of $123 million to $125 million in
the first quarter.
The mall-based specialty retailer sees a profit of 6 cents
to 8 cents a share, including a charge of 1 cent a share related
to the relocation of its ecommerce fulfillment operations.
Analysts were looking for 9 cents a share.
Shares of the company were down 2 percent at $31.69 after
the bell. They closed at $32.32 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. The
stock has risen over 70 percent since early October when it
began its run of market-topping monthly sales reports.