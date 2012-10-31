Zumiez October same-store sales miss estimates on Europe weakness

Oct 31 Zumiez Inc's October same-store
sales missed estimates and the action sports apparel and
equipment retailer cut its third-quarter profit outlook on
weakness in its European business, sending its shares down 11
percent.
The mall-based specialty retailer said October same-store
sales, or sales at stores open for at least a year, rose 0.6
percent compared with the 4.6 percent growth expected by
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
Zumiez, which sells licensed brands such as Billabong Inter
, Nike Inc and Skullcandy Inc, cut its
third-quarter profit outlook to between 38 cents per share and
39 cents per share from its previous forecast of between 42
cents and 45 cents per share.
The company's shares, which have risen more than 17 percent
over the past year, fell 11 percent to $22.50 in extended trade.