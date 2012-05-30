UPDATE 1-Zumiez's May same-store sales top estimates

* May sales rose 24 pct to $37.4 mln
* May same-store sales rose 13.7 pct vs est. 6.6 pct
May 30 Zumiez Inc reported same-store
sales that trumped estimates for the ninth straight month,
helped by higher sales in its mens, kids and accessories
segments, sending its shares up 4 percent in after-market
trading.
The company, which sells clothing and equipment for skating,
snowboarding and other action sports, said same-store sales, or
those at stores open at least a year, rose 13.7 percent in May.
Analysts on average had expected an increase of 6.6 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Total sales in the month rose 24 percent to $37.4 million.
Shares of the Everett, Washington-based company were up 4
percent at $36.13 in extended trading. They closed at $34.77 on
Wednesday on the Nasdaq.