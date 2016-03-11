版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 11日 星期五 14:45 BJT

Austrian lighting group Zumtobel extends CEO, CFO contracts to 2020

VIENNA, March 11 Austrian lighting group Zumtobel on Friday extended the contracts of Chief Executive Ulrich Schumacher and Chief Financial Officer Karin Sonnenmoser to April 2020, three years beyond their initial end date.

The supervisory board also promoted Alfred Felder, currently head of Zumtobel's subsidiary Tridonic, to chief operating officer as of next month, a new role to oversee the group's supply chain and computer systems. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla)

