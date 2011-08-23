UPDATE 1-Pressure on Zungui mounts after auditor's red flag

* Sole analyst drops rating on Zungui's stock
* Regulator halts trading in Zungui shares
* Law firms open investigations into Zungui's disclosures
(Adds analyst comment, background)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Aug 23 Zungui Haixi ZUN.V came under
increasing pressure on Tuesday after the sole analyst covering
the Chinese footwear and clothing company dropped his rating on
the stock and two law firms launched investigations into its
books.
Zungui is the latest in a string of Chinese companies
listed in North America to come under scrutiny for possible
accounting irregularities.
The company's shares, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange,
fell more than 75 percent on Monday, after it revealed that
Ernst & Young suspended its audit of the company pending an
investigation into undisclosed issues the accounting firm had
identified. [ID:nL4E7JM2B1]
The company has declined to provide more details about the
issues raised by the auditor. It has said its audit committee
intends to address the issues via an independent
investigation.
"In light of the audit suspension and few details provided,
we are putting our recommendation and target price under
review," said Mackie Research analyst Rob Cavallo in a note to
clients.
The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada
issued an advisory on Tuesday saying that it was halting
trading in Zungui shares pending a clarification of company
affairs.
Ontario-based law firms Siskinds LLP and Sutts, Strosberg
LLP, which specialize in class action lawsuits, issued
statements informing investors that they have begun to
investigate the company.
"We are unsure whether there were material issues with
internal accounting procedures or whether the standard of care
for Chinese companies listed in Canada has increased," wrote
Cavallo.
Zungui is just one of the Sino-Canadian companies to run
into trouble lately. China's Sino-Forest TRE.TO, not long ago
the largest forestry stock in Canada, is perhaps the most
prominent of these companies, which have been subject to
trading halts, lawsuits and regulatory probes. [ID:nN1E76D0RB]
Sino-Forest's shares have fallen more than 75 percent since
early June, when the company was accused by short-seller Carson
Block of fraudulently exaggerating the size of its forestry
assets. [ID:nN1E76502A]
Cavallo cautioned that if the standard of care for these
Sino-Canadian entities has indeed increased, additional audit
suspensions are likely.
Shares of Zungui, which closed at an all-time low of 34
Canadian cents on Monday, remained halted at 1040 ET on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Frank McGurty)