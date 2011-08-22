UPDATE 4-Zungui Haixi shares tumble after E&Y suspends audit

* Ernst & Young suspends its audit of Zungui Haixi
* Auditor identifies issues that need to be investigated
* Zungui shares fall more than 75 pct on the TSX-V
(Adds director's comments, background; updates share move)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Aug 22 Shares of Zungui Haixi ZUN.V
fell more than 75 percent on Monday after Ernst & Young
suspended its audit of the Canadian-listed Chinese clothing and
footwear company pending an investigation into certain issues
the accounting firm has identified.
Zungui, whose shares are listed on the TSX Venture
Exchange, is the latest Chinese company to fall prey to
accounting irregularities that have tainted the names of
numerous North-American-listed Chinese entities.
China's Sino-Forest TRE.TO, not long ago the largest
forestry stock in Canada, is perhaps the most high-profile of
these companies, which have been the objects of trading halts,
de-listings, lawsuits and regulatory probes.
Sino-Forest's shares have fallen more than 70 percent since
early June, when the company was accused by short-seller Carson
Block of fraudulently exaggerating the size of its forestry
assets. [ID:nN1E76502A]
Zungui said auditor Ernst & Young LLP has advised its board
that it has suspended its audit for the year ended June 30,
2011 until the company "clarifies and substantiates its
position with respect to issues pertaining to the current and
prior year".
Ernst & Young recommended that the issues identified be
addressed by an independent investigation, the company said in
a brief statement that did not provide any details on the
issues.
The string of accounting problems and stock plunges at
publicly traded Chinese companies have sparked concerns across
the world's biggest audit firms that their reputations may sink
as the list of stricken companies grows. [ID:nL3E7HM1RQ]
Zungui, which sells athletic footwear, apparel and other
accessories in China, said its audit committee intends to
address the matter by way of an independent investigation.
"It would be inappropriate to make any comment while that
work is ongoing, and our professional obligations prevent us
from speaking about client matters," said a spokeswoman for
Ernst & Young.
Zungui was founded in 1992 and opened its first store
nearly a decade later in 2001. The company listed on the TSX
Venture Exchange in 2009 and owns more than 2,000 retail stores
in China, according to the latest company presentation on its
website.
Patrick Ryan, the head of Zungui's audit committee, has
been asked by the board to chair an independent committee to
investigate the issues identified by Ernst & Young.
Ryan, a former partner with accounting firm KPMG, told
Reuters that the committee intends to retain the services of
another major accounting firm, as well as independent counsel,
to investigate the issues.
"At this stage of the game, we have taken a decision that
we can't disclose what the issues are," Ryan said. "We feel it
would just be speculation and people would draw some
inappropriate conclusions from it, so our idea is to retain
independent investigators and drill to the bottom of these
issues. As soon as we can, we'll report to the shareholders."
Ryan said that it is too early to comment on how soon the
investigation would begin and it is also too early to tell how
long the investigation may take.
Shares of Zungui closed at a record low of 34 Canadian
cents on Monday, down C$1.13 on the day.
INVESTORS BURNED
In a bid to benefit from China's rapid growth, many North
American investors have been drawn toward Chinese entities
listed on North American exchanges. But a flurry of scandals
this year has pummeled many of those stocks and led to an
investor exodus.
Chinese and U.S. regulators have begun working together to
investigate alleged accounting scandals. Last month, the
Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) - Canada's major securities
regulator - also opened an investigation into some
Canadian-listed companies that have significant business
operations in emerging markets. [ID:nN1E7641Q1]
[ID:nN1E7641WQ]
Zungui has so far not been in contact with the OSC, but
Ryan said he expects the company will have to coordinate with
the regulator on the issues identified by its auditor.
Shares of Zungui touched a record high of C$3.30 in early
2010. As of last week, the stock had fallen more than 40
percent this year, largely due to the allegations that have
tainted many of its Chinese peers.
Shares of the company, which raised nearly C$40 million,
via its initial public offering in 2009, plunged more than 75
percent on Monday, taking its market capitalization down to
about C$21 million.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto and Ankur Banerjee in
Bangalore; editing by Peter Galloway)