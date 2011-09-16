UPDATE 3-Canada regulator probing China's Zungui Haixi

* Zungui asks independent directors to probe concerns
* E&Y concerned by inconsistencies in bank documents
* Zungui says unclear if CEO, others ready to cooperate
* Also unclear if independent director probe is funded
(Adds details on probe, background; share price move)
By Euan Rocha
Sept 16 Chinese clothing and footwear company
Zungui Haixi Corp ZUN.V said on Friday that Canada's top
securities regulator has started to investigate it after the
company's auditor flagged accounting concerns last month.
The company did not provide any details on the Ontario
Securities Commission investigation.
Zungui is one of many China-focused companies with North
American listings to come under pressure recently due to
reports of accounting irregularities. The company's auditor,
Ernst & Young, suspended an audit of the company in August,
pending a probe into certain issues it had identified.
On Friday, Zungui said that the concerns raised by Ernst &
Young relate in part to "inconsistencies in bank documents and
the inability to obtain bank confirmations in a manner
acceptable to the auditors."
Zungui, which sells athletic footwear, apparel and other
accessories in China, said in August its audit committee would
address the matter via an independent investigation.
The committee of independent directors that is
investigating will also address any issues regarding earlier
financial statements, the company said.
Zungui said the special committee, composed of board
members Patrick Ryan, Margaret Cornish and Elliott Wahle, has
been given full authority and broad powers, and that there is
no deadline for it to complete its investigation.
The company said the committee has had a number of
discussions with Chief Executive Yanda Cai and other insiders,
in the past four weeks, seeking their cooperation and
assistance.
"It is not clear whether such cooperation or the funding
necessary for the special committee to undertake its
investigation will be forthcoming, and the special committee is
considering alternative courses of action," the company said.
Zungui, whose shares are listed on the TSX Venture
Exchange, is one of a growing list of Chinese companies to be
tarnished by accounting woes and other irregularities.
China's Sino-Forest TRE.TO, not long ago the largest
forestry stock in Canada, has had the highest profile among
these companies, which have become the objects of trade halts,
de-listings, lawsuits and regulatory investigations.
Sino-Forest's shares have fallen more than 75 percent since
early June, when the company was accused by short-seller Carson
Block of fraudulently exaggerating the size of its forestry
assets. In August, the OSC halted the company's stock and said
its initial investigations had caused it some concerns.
Zungui was founded in 1992 and opened its first store
nearly a decade later, in 2001. It listed its shares on
Canada's small-cap TSX Venture Exchange in 2009 and owns more
than 2,000 retail stores in China, according to the latest
company presentation on its website.
The company's stock, which has fallen nearly 90 percent this
year, has remained halted since Aug. 23, a day after it
disclosed that E&Y had suspended its audit.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and
Peter Galloway)