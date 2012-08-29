UPDATE 1-Canadian regulator announces Zungui penalties

* Auditor raised red flags about Zungui in 2011
* Regulator ends trading in Zungui stock permanently
* Bars 2 people linked to firm from Ontario capital markets
TORONTO, Aug 29 Canada's top securities
regulator said on Wednesday it has permanently ceased trading in
shares of Zungui Haixi Corp, and announced penalties for two
people associated with the Chinese sportswear company.
The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) said Yanda Cai and
Fengyi Cai have "demonstrated a total and continuing disregard
for their obligations under Ontario Securities law".
Yanda Cai is the company's former chief executive, and
Fengyi Cai is identified in other OSC documents as its
"principal securityholder".
Both have been barred from acting as directors or officers
of any issuer in Ontario, the OSC said, and ordered to pay
C$63,667.50 in costs.
Zungui was one of several China-focused companies with North
American listings to come under pressure in the wake of fraud
allegations against Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest Corp
.
Regulators temporarily ceased trading of Zungui's stock last
August after the company said its auditor, Ernst & Young, had
halted its audit pending an investigation into inconsistencies
in the company's bank documents.
In May, Zungui was delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.