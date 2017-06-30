FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
Online druggist Zur Rose narrows IPO price range at top end
#人民币汇率
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#联储加息之路
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
深度分析
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
中国财经
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年6月30日 / 凌晨5点23分 / 2 天前

Online druggist Zur Rose narrows IPO price range at top end

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, June 30 (Reuters) - Online pharmacy Zur Rose Group said on Friday it had narrowed the price range for its initial public offering to 135 Swiss francs to 140 Swiss francs per share, the top end of its previous range, on strong demand from investors.

The share sale, which with the greenshoe is set to raise about 230 million Swiss francs ($240.4 million), would imply a market capitalisation in the range of 850 million francs to 870 million francs, Zur Rose said in a statement. The company plans to complete bookbuilding on July 4, a day earlier than previously announced.

Zur Rose is raising money to fund marketing efforts in Germany, where its business runs under the name DocMorris, and expansion in its home market in Switzerland, as well as for potential acquisitions. ($1 = 0.9569 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below