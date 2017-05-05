Swiss pharmacy group Zur Rose says looking at possible IPO

ZURICH May 5 Swiss mail-order pharmacy Zur Rose
Group has hired investment banks to look at a
possible public listing of shares, it said on Friday.
"The options which are being assessed by UBS and
Berenberg on behalf of Zur Rose Group include an initial public
offering with capital increase, further private funding as well
as additional debt financing," the Frauenfeld-based company said
in a statement.
Its board of directors may send out an invitation to an
extraordinary general meeting "in the coming weeks", Zur Rose
said.
An IPO would be the second listing of a Swiss pharmacy group
after Galenica Sante raised 1.9 billion Swiss francs
($1.92 billion) last month in Europe's biggest flotation so far
this year.
Shares in Zur Rose now trade on Berner Kantonalbank's OTC-X,
Zuercher Kantonalbank's eKMU-X and Lienhardt & Partners Private
Bank Zurich Ltd's trading platforms.
The company has more than 800 employees and generated
revenue of 880 million Swiss francs in 2016.
($1 = 0.9872 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)