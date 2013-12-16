Zurich poaches Swiss Re's Quinn to replace deceased finance chief

ZURICH Dec 16 Zurich Insurance Group is poaching the finance chief of its rival Swiss Re to replace Pierre Wauthier, who committed suicide in August.

British-born Quinn, a 14-year veteran of the reinsurer, said he had "mixed emotions" about moving to Zurich, the larger insurer by market capitalisation.

"I am grateful for having had the opportunity to significantly shape the group's business strategy and be part of a great team," Quinn said.

"Now, I am looking forward to the new phase in my career with Zurich Insurance Group."