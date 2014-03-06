Zurich nominates Roche chairman Franz as board member

ZURICH, March 6 Zurich Insurance Group
said on Thursday it had nominated Christoph Franz, outgoing
Lufthansa boss and new Roche chairman, for
election to its board of directors.
Franz, who suceeded Franz Humer as chairman of the Swiss
pharma group Roche last week, will stand for election at the
annual general meeting on April 2 for a term of office of one
year, the insurer said in a statement.
"With his wide-ranging experience in leading a global
company, his very strong network in the Swiss and international
business communities and his broad and diverse expertise, I am
convinced that Christoph will bring a highly valuable
contribution to our Board," Zurich Chairman Tom de Swaan said in
the statement.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Kevin Liffey)