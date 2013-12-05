Zurich Insurance may sell businesses in drive to boost profit

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 3
ZURICH, April 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.11 percent higher at 8,669 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
FRANKFURT Dec 5 Zurich Insurance pledged to improve profitability and sell underperforming businesses over the next three years, as it cautioned it will miss some of the strategic goals it set for 2013.
"We will either turn around or exit those that are under-performing," Chief Executive Martin Senn said in a statement on Thursday ahead of a presentation to investors.
The company already said last month it would miss a 2013 profitability target in its largest unit, General Insurance, but was set to achieve its goals in global life insurance and expense management.
On Thuesday, the company said it aimed to pay an attractive and sustainable dividend, and said it was targeting a business operating profit after tax return on equity of 12 to 14 percent in 2014-2016, down from its previous stated target of 16 percent.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)
April 3 Newer cancer drugs that enlist the body's immune system are improving the odds of survival, but competition between them is not reining in prices that can now top $250,000 a year.
ZURICH, April 3 Galenica priced its initial public offering of its Sante unit at between 37-39 Swiss francs per share at the top end of its range, implying a market capitalization of 1.85 billion Swiss francs ($1.85 billion) to 1.95 billion francs.