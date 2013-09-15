Zurich campaign seeks to restore insurer to normality

| ZURICH, Sept 15
ZURICH, Sept 15 By rolling out television, print
and billboard marketing campaigns on Monday, Zurich Insurance
is aiming to advertise business as usual after a
suicide and resignation in the Swiss insurer's top ranks.
But behind the scenes, Chief Executive Martin Senn is
working to regroup before results, repair shareholder
confidence, and update investors on three-year targets, all
while the firm puts its corporate culture under the microscope.
As a Dec. 5 deadline creeps closer for updating investors on
targets the company will likely miss, the spotlight is on how
Senn will pilot the company after the suicide of its finance
chief Pierre Wauthier last month and the subsequent resignation
of its chairman Josef Ackermann days later.
Ackermann, a former Deutsche Bank CEO, was named
in a suicide note. Zurich's board is looking
into whether any undue strain was placed on Wauthier and into
the insurer's wider corporate culture and behaviour.
Senn, who became CEO in 2010, reached the rank of first
lieutenant in the Swiss army - a training which Ackermann, who
also has a military background, said in a 2002 interview
provided better preparation for overcoming crises and
competition than business school.
Now the 56-year-old Senn must reassure employees and
investors and replenish the top ranks at Zurich.
"Expectations of him are very high," said Dominik Studer, an
analyst at J. Safra Sarasin who has a neutral rating on the
stock.
"He's firmly in the saddle, but at the moment he has to cope
with some demanding tasks," Studer said, citing the update of
the earnings targets for Zurich's U.S. unit Farmers and
non-life, as well as finding a new CFO.
Zurich said in August that meeting three-year performance
targets, which include profitability and costs, for its general
insurance and U.S. segment Farmers would be "challenging".
Wauthier and Ackermann had differed over how to communicate
the likelihood of Zurich missing the targets to shareholders in
its second-quarter results.
Tom de Swaan, whose first move as acting chairman had been
to launch the review into pressures on Wauthier, was appointed
chairman on Wednesday.
Any external review would likely call on a well-known name
to undertake a forensic examination by poring over emails,
minutes from meetings and other documents, as well as
interviewing employees, people with knowledge of similar reviews
told Reuters.
"(The review) will take as long as is necessary to clear up
the circumstances so there is no end date planned as of now," a
spokesman for Zurich said, adding the company would not share
details on possible external advisors or the process and scope
of the review.
BRAIN DRAIN
Since Ackermann became chairman in March 2012, several
top-level managers have left Zurich, giving rise to talk of a
brain drain, sources inside the company say.
Former general insurance chief Mario Greco left a year ago
to become head of Italian insurer Generali. The head
of Zurich's life insurance arm, Kevin Hogan, quit to join AIG
in August, the same month Zurich's chief of staff Ann
Haugh left after just a year in the role.
Senn, a former banker at Credit Suisse who, according to
Swiss magazine Bilanz, was recruited by Ackermann, has become
the lone figurehead in the weeks following the suicide and
Ackermann's exit, battling to calm both investors and employees.
In an interview with Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag the
weekend after Ackermann's resignation, Senn said he was working
to blow away the "clouds" over the company and restore its
reputation.
Entitled "for those who truly love", Zurich's advertising
campaign is set to be rolled out in Switzerland this week.
Zurich declined to give details of the cost of the campaign.
Its launch was delayed after Wauthier was found dead at his
lakeside home outside Zurich on Aug. 26, three sources told
Reuters.
The campaign, which has been in development since the start
of the year, will mark a move back to normality, a Zurich
spokesman said.
But within the company, Senn has been sending employees
daily messages of reassurance by email, entreating them not to
speculate on recent events, a source told Reuters, a request he
also made when addressing mourners at Wauthier's company
memorial service.
In his first public comments since resigning from Zurich's
board, Ackermann said it was unfair to blame him for what he
called a surprise tragedy.
The company is due to release third-quarter results on Nov.
14.