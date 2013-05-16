UPDATE 1-Zurich profits slip as reserve release declines

(Adds CFO comments, detail)
ZURICH May 16 Zurich Insurance Group
posted a fall in profits in the first quarter, with lower net
releases of reserves compared with the prior year offsetting
fewer natural catastrophes.
Europe's third-biggest insurer by market capitalisation
posted a net profit of $1.06 billion for the first three months
of the year, missing analysts' average forecast in a Reuters
poll for $1.137 billion.
Zurich said it was on track to deliver its 2013 targets.
The company's combined ratio, which measures expenses to
revenues, was at 94.9 percent, compared with 94.6 percent last
year, as lower investment yields, lower net releases of reserves
and higher commissions outweighed an absence of catastrophes and
good weather conditions.
The reserve releases had an impact of $24 million on the
bottom line, compared with $138 million in the prior-year
quarter, financial chief Pierre Wauthier said in conference call
for journalists.
"This quarter we had very little impact from reserve
releases," Wauthier said. "The result is truly due to the
underwriting performance from the current year."
The company saw a decline of nearly $200 million in
investment income in the first quarter to $1.573 billion,
compared with the same quarter last year.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Mark Potter)