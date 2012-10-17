版本:
Zurich Insurance flags $550 mln pre-tax hit to Q3 earnings

ZURICH Oct 17 Zurich Insurance Group said on Wednesday third-quarter operating profit will be hit by $550 million before taxes as the insurer strengthens claims provisions and write off some deferred acquisitions costs.

The Swiss insurer said its other businesses continue to deliver "as expected," and that it is progressing well towards its strategic targets. Complete earnings for the quarter are due November 15. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)

