Zurich Insurance Q3 net profit misses poll

ZURICH Nov 15 Zurich Insurance Group saw its net profit fall 62 percent in the third quarter, falling short of expectations.

Net profit for the firm amounted to $477 million, compared with $756 million forecasted in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Zurich took a $550 million hit to profit after a review showed its German arm had not set enough money aside to cover claims made years after policies expired, as it announced last month. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)

