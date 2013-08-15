Zurich Q2 net profit falls nearly 30 pct on natural disasters

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
ZURICH Aug 14 Zurich Insurance Group said net profit fell nearly 30 percent in the second quarter, more than expected, and it viewed its targets for General Insurance and Farmers as more "challenging".
The Swiss insurer posted a net profit of $789 million for the second quarter of the year, weighed by more natural catastrophes in the period.
This compared with a 20 percent fall in net profit to $839 million forecast in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
April 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Luxury brands face dilemma over unsold stock in demand downturn
PARIS, April 12 French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron will push to give more power to European finance ministers to set bank capital rules to boost credit flow in the economy, his adviser, French European parliamentarian Sylvie Goulard said on Wednesday.