CORRECTED-Zurich appoints de Swaan as chairman following Ackermann's exit

(Corrects reference to when Ackermann stepped down in first
paragraph)
ZURICH, Sept 11 Zurich Insurance Group
said on Wednesday its board appointed Tom de Swaan as chairman,
following the sudden resignation of its chairman two weeks ago.
De Swaan had been filling in since Aug. 29, when Josef
Ackermann stepped aside with immediate effect after the Swiss
insurer's finance chief was found dead in an apparent suicide.
The executive had named Ackermann, the former head of Deutsche
Bank, in his suicide note.
Zurich said its board voted Fred Kindle as vice-chairman of
the board. Both appointments are effective immediately.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)