Zurich to sell Taiwan general insurance operations to Hotai Motor

ZURICH, June 17 Zurich Insurance has
agreed to sell its general insurance operations in Taiwan to
Hotai Motor Co Ltd, it said on Friday, the same day as
it announced the sale of its Morocco business to Allianz Group
.
"Zurich's decision to sell its general insurance business in
Taiwan follows a comprehensive assessment that found while the
market in Taiwan remains attractive, there was limited scope for
Zurich's general insurance business to achieve an operating
scale that warranted continued investment," Zurich said in a
statement.
In 2015, the Taiwan general insurance business generated
gross written premiums of around $118 million and net income of
$10.6 million, Zurich said.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Michael Shields)