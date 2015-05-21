Zurich Insurance adds new cost cuts to help reach target

FRANKFURT May 21 Zurich Insurance Group AG
said it was still on track to reach its 2016 strategic
objectives, helped by additional cost cuts, after it fell short
of its key return on equity goal last year.
Europe's fifth-biggest insurer said ahead of an investor day
it plans to deliver additional annual cost savings of $300
million by the end of 2016 and at least $1 billion by the end of
2018.
Zurich also aims to redeploy $3 billion of excess capital by
the end of 2016, either through acquisitions or a return of
capital to shareholders, it said in a statement on Thursday.
Earlier this month, the insurer reported a 6 percent decline
in first-quarter operating profit as the Swiss franc fell
sharply against the dollar.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)