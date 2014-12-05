Zurich Insurance says one offs boosting return on equity

BRIEF-Lufthansa boarding flights again at Frankfurt, gate staff say
* Lufthansa boarding flights again at frankfurt, gate staff say computer system working again Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Dec 5 Zurich Insurance said operating profit would have been roughly flat this year were it not for one-off adjustments for damage claims and pension gains that boosted return on equity (ROE).
"If we adjust our tax rate to expected levels, the (operating) ROE would have been just above 11 percent, in other words somewhat short of our target range," Chief Financial Officer George Quinn said in a presentation to investors.
Zurich's reported RoE was 11.8 percent in the first nine months of the year but would have been 11.2 percent adjusting for the one-offs, the company said on Friday.
Chief executive Martin Senn said the insurer was nevertheless well on track to meet two of its three main financial goals for the 2014-2016 period.
"And we have given you a clear indication of the actions we are taking to deliver on our main target, which is to improve our RoE within our target range of 12-14 percent," Senn told investors. (Reporting by Paul Arnold in Zurich and Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
FRANKFURT, April 20 Lufthansa is suffering computer problems preventing it from boarding passengers, staff at Frankfurt airport said on Thursday.
PARIS, April 20 AccorHotels, Europe's biggest hotel group, flagged signs of a turnaround in its French home market with a jump in first-quarter occupancy rates while brisk business in Germany and Britain also helped to lift revenue.