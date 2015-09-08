Zurich says remains disciplined in price negotiations

ZURICH, Sept 8 Zurich Insurance said
on Tuesday it will remain disciplined in price negotiations
after takeover target RSA announced the sale of its
Latin American operations.
"We remain disciplined in our price negotiations, above all
regarding our return target," a Zurich spokeswoman said in an
emailed statement.
Zurich is seeking a return on any investment in RSA of at
least 10 percent.
The sale by RSA is the latest move by Chief Executive
Stephen Hester to sell off non-core assets and shore up the
firm's balance sheet.
