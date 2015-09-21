Zurich likely to hit lower end of target, still eyes acquisitions

ZURICH, Sept 21 Zurich Insurance will
likely hit the lower end of its mid-term financial targets and
remains on the lookout for acquisitions, it said on Monday after
abandoning a bid for British insurer RSA amid losses
from an explosion in China and its U.S. auto liability business.
The Swiss insurer has targeted an after-tax return on equity
from operating profit of between 12 percent and 14 percent for
2014 to 2016.
Zurich said nothing had emerged during its due diligence of
RSA to block a purchase. A Zurich spokewoman said the company
was still looking for acquisitions but will have strict criteria
for any targets.
While it was not ruling out increases in liabilities from
the explosion in China in August, Zurich said the $275 million
aggregate loss announced on Monday was a "robust" estimate that
it expected would not rise significantly.
