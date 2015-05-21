UPDATE 2-Zurich Insurance says has $3 bln for shareholders or M&A

* Has $3 bln in excess capital to use by end 2016

By Jonathan Gould

FRANKFURT, May 21 Zurich Insurance Group AG raised the prospect of returning more cash to shareholders, saying it had $3 billion in extra capital it would either hand back to its owners or spend on acquisitions by the end of next year.

Chief Executive Martin Senn said there was no change in the insurer's policy on using excess cash generated by its business.

"If there is excess capital -- and that's what we have announced now -- then we look to deploy that excess capital either by means of M&A or by means of any extra form of distribution to the shareholder," he told journalists on Thursday ahead of an investor day conference.

Europe's fifth-biggest insurer would continue to make takeovers that complement its footprint either geographically or along customer segments, he said, adding there was no immediate M&A announcement to be expected.

Georg Marti, an analyst at Zurich Kantonalbank, said the insurer's statement and its plans to cut $300 million in annual costs by the end of next year were positive for shareholders.

"They stoke hopes for a possible share buyback in the near term," Marti said. "However, there is still the risk that Zurich Insurance will carry out a large M&A deal in the foreseeable future," he added.

Shares in Zurich were up 0.6 percent to 305.60 Swiss francs by 0739 GMT, compared with a flat STOXX Europe 600 insurance index.

The costs cuts are part of a longer term plan under which the insurer would reap at least $1 billion in efficiency gains by the end of 2018. Cutting headcount was not the main aim, Senn said.

Zurich ramped up its cost savings drive to help ensure it meets a target return on equity (ROE) of 12-14 percent by the end of next year. It missed that goal in 2014 but achieved 12.9 percent in the first quarter.

Rock-bottom interest rates and a tough market for its General Insurance division are making the ROE goal, set at the end of 2013, harder to reach.

"Despite headwinds in the external environment we are confident that we will achieve our targets for the current period," Senn said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Mark Potter)