UPDATE 2-Zurich Insurance sees big hit from UK winter storms

* Second profit warning in four months

* Estimates $100 mln Q4 loss in general insurance

* Claims from storms, floods in Britain, Ireland

* Shares fall as much as 9 percent (Adds detail, comments, shares)

By Joshua Franklin

ZURICH, Jan 20 Zurich Insurance issued a profit warning for its general insurance (GI) business on Wednesday, its second in four months, underscoring the challenges awaiting the Swiss company's next CEO.

Shares plunged as much as 9 percent to their lowest since November 2012 after Zurich warned of an estimated $100 million fourth-quarter business operating loss for GI, largely due to claims from storms and floods in Britain and Ireland.

Last September losses stemming from explosions in China prompted Zurich to abandon a proposed 5.6 billion pound ($7.92 billion) bid for UK insurer RSA.

"The profit warning once more highlights the poor earnings track record of Zurich," wrote J. Safra Sarasin analyst Javier Lodeiro, who holds a "neutral" rating on the stock. "The deterioration in earnings track record over the last few quarters makes the stock vulnerable."

Boosting performance in GI, which is Zurich's biggest source of revenue and sells products such as property and casualty insurance, will be central to the insurer's turnaround efforts under a new CEO.

Zurich has been without a chief executive since Martin Senn quit last month after coming under pressure from the botched RSA takeover and a stuttering GI performance.

There has been media speculation that Generali chief Mario Greco is the preferred candidate.

"The profit warning shows that the company has deeper rooted problems," one Zurich-based trader said. "It is time that the shaky ship finally gets a new captain."

UK STORMS

Zurich shares as of 0900 GMT were down 7.7 percent versus a European insurance sector index down 3.9 percent.

Zurich had announced a turnaround plan for GI as part of a wider cost-cutting drive.

It said it now hoped to exceed its $300 million savings target for 2016. This should result in charges of around $475 million in the fourth quarter, primarily from GI, the company said.

"While the 2015 results for general insurance (GI) are disappointing, operating performance for both farmers and global life should be in line with expectations, and the group's capital position remains very strong across all key metrics," Zurich said in a statement.

The $100 million quarterly loss in the GI business comes mainly from an estimated $275 million aggregate hit from storms in Britain and Ireland dubbed Desmond, Eva and Frank late last year. The final costs remain uncertain, Zurich said.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc said last week it expected up to 140 million pounds ($203 million) in claims from customers affected by the storms.

($1 = 0.7069 pounds) (Additional reporting by Ruppert Pretterklieber; editing by Greg Mahlich and Jason Neely)