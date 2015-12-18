Zurich Insurance acquires RCIS for $675 million plus excess capital

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, dollar slip as Trump caution outweighs China GDP
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
ZURICH Dec 18 Zurich Insurance Group AG will buy agricultural insurance provider Rural Community Insurance Services from Wells Fargo for $675 million, the Swiss company said on Friday.
Zurich will pay Wells Fargo around $675 million plus an estimated $375 million for excess capital at the date of closing.
Rural Community Insurance Services had about $2.1 billion in gross written premiums in 2014, Zurich said. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Miller)
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 19 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, is the front runner to become the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street regulator under President-elect Donald Trump, sources familiar with the screening said on Thursday.
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million