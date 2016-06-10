版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 13:40 BJT

Zurich to combine life and non-life businesses in new structure

ZURICH, June 10 Zurich Insurance on Friday outlined plans to combine its life and non-life businesses and move to a new regional structure, as new Chief Executive Mario Greco puts his stamp on the Swiss insurer.

"We will see greater market focus and simplification, and deliver the transformation we need for future success in a disciplined way," Greco, who took over in March after leaving Generali, said in a statement.

"The simplified structure will also allow us to become more efficient and support the implementation of our communicated cost reduction programme." (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

