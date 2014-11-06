版本:
Zurich Q3 net profit slips on lower reserve releases

ZURICH Nov 6 Zurich Insurance Group posted a bigger-than-expected 16 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, as the company released less money set aside to pay off claims.

Net profit for the insurer fell to $928 million, below an average forecast for $1.06 billion in a Reuters poll of 7 analysts. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
