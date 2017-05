FRANKFURT Feb 12 Zurich Insurance Group said it would keep its dividend stable at 17 Swiss francs per share for 2014 after its full-year net profit declined less than expected.

Zurich reported net profit of $3.9 billion for 2014, beating the average expectation of $3.8 billion in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)