UPDATE 2-Zurich tempers gloomy outlook with new CEO date and dividend

* 2015 net profit down 53 pct to $1.8 bln vs $1.997 bln in
poll
* Leaves dividend unchanged at 17 Sfr per share
* Generali's Greco to join as CEO on March 7
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, Feb 11 Zurich Insurance
attempted to mollify investors on Thursday by bringing forward
the start date for incoming Chief Executive Mario Greco and
holding its dividend unchanged.
But a steeper-than-expected drop in full-year profit and an
acknowledgement that Zurich was unlikely to hit one of its three
financial targets knocked the insurer's shares and highlighted
the task ahead for former Generali boss Greco.
"We think further kitchen sinking is on the way," Bernstein
analysts wrote in a note, adding they saw a strong chance that
Greco would want to bring Zurich's reserve buffer in line with
peers with a $2 to $3 billion reserve charge.
Switzerland's biggest insurer has been without a permanent
CEO since Martin Senn's departure in December and Greco -- who
will now take on his new role on March 7 after being released
this week by Generali -- has a remit to quickly outline
strategic goals beyond 2016, while boosting performance at
Zurich's flagship general insurance (GI) business.
This has traditionally been its biggest earnings driver, but
its earnings have been hit by a series of unexpected payouts.
After warning on profits in January due to large losses from
winter storms in Britain and Ireland, Zurich ended up posting a
$424 million loss for the last three months of 2015.
This loss, coupled with payouts from devastating explosions
at the Chinese port of Tianjin, helped push 2015 net profit down
53 percent to $1.8 billion, missing the average estimate in a
Reuters analyst poll for $1.997 billion.
Shares in Zurich were down 3.6 percent at 1217 GMT, slightly
outperforming the European Insurance index which was
down 4.8 percent.
UNCHANGED DIVIDEND
In a bright spot for investors, Zurich left its 2015
dividend unchanged, surprising analysts who had expected a cut
to 16.40 francs.
Dividend payouts above those of many peers are one of the
main attractions of holding Zurich's stock.
"The fact that we are able maintain a proposed dividend
again of 17 Swiss francs is a reflection of the conviction of
the board that there is a possibility of a sustainable and
attractive dividend," Chairman and interim Chief Executive Tom
De Swaan said.
Zurich said it had opted against immediately returning cash
reserves to investors in order to maintain "capital strength and
flexibility" in the current climate.
It added it was unlikely to hit its business operating
profit after-tax return on equity target of 12 to 14 percent in
2016 due to the weak performance of its GI business.
In a $1 billion-plus cost-cutting drive, Zurich said around
8,000 jobs would be affected by the end of 2018. Zurich has
around 55,000 employees.
($1 = 0.9715 Swiss francs)
