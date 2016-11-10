UPDATE 2-Zurich Insurance sees more work ahead despite Q3 beat

* Q3 net profit more than quadruples to $912 mln
* General insurance combined ratio misses expectations
* Shares rise more than 2 percent
By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
ZURICH, Nov 10 Zurich Insurance posted
strong third-quarter earnings on Thursday as cost cuts and
investment returns helped eclipse disappointing performance at
its core business.
The Swiss insurer's net profit rose well ahead of market
expectations to $912 million. But underwriting
performance in its general insurance division missed both group
and market expectations.
Chief Financial Officer George Quinn said more work remained
to achieve improvements targeted under new management.
"General insurance continues to show underlying improvement
across much of the portfolio but has not yet achieved the
expected levels of profitability," Quinn said.
Zurich was in the midst of a $1 billion cost-cutting drive
when new Chief Executive Mario Greco arrived in March, and the
former Generali head expressed confidence that he
could improve shareholder returns and group profitability by
untangling the organisation's famously complicated structure.
The group surprised the market in August by making a profit
from its general insurance premiums during the first full
quarter under Greco, weathering a period of natural disasters
better than expected.
It has struggled with underperformance in the division, its
largest source of earnings with services such as property and
casualty insurance.
A third-quarter miss related to business written before new
underwriting policies were set, Quinn told Reuters. The problem
was being addressed as these policies, whose average length was
12 months, expired and the company made new offers to clients.
Zurich slightly lowered full-year guidance for general
insurance profitability, forecasting a combined ratio above 98
percent versus the targeted 97-98 percent. A level below 100
means it takes in more in premiums than it pays out in claims.
"The core general insurance business at Zurich has delivered
operating profit ahead of expectations despite the fact that the
underwriting result was significantly weaker than we had
forecast," RBC analyst Paul De'ath wrote in a note. "The offset
has been in the investment return, where higher than expected
realised gains have driven the overall beat."
Greco will announce more details of his strategy revamp on
Nov. 17. He has already combined its life and general businesses
as well as its corporate and commercial businesses, and
introduced a new regional structure.
Investors will be keen to hear whether Greco will extend the
cost-cutting drive -- which Quinn said Zurich was still focusing
on achieving -- and if he will adjust an attractive dividend
policy, which some have speculated could be lowered.
"The strong capitalisation should give investors confidence
in the dividend policy of the firm," Quinn said on Thursday.
