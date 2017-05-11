UPDATE 2-Zurich on track despite profit dent from British payouts rule

* Q1 net profit falls 31 percent to $607 million

* Change in British injury claims rules hit results

* Shares dip but outperform sector (Adds CFO comments, background, market reaction)

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

ZURICH, May 11 Zurich Insurance expects to deliver on its 2017-2019 targets after a strong start to the year, despite a larger-than-expected fall in first quarter net profit due to a change to British claims rules.

A more than 3 percent change to Britain's Ogden rate, a tool for calculating personal injury and accident claims, dampened Zurich's core property and casualty business in the quarter.

But Zurich said on Thursday its core general insurance unit had made "significant progress" in underwriting profitability and the $289 million hit to operating profit from the Ogden change was below previous guidance.

"This is a good start to the year with strong performance from all of our businesses," Chief Financial Officer George Quinn said in a statement. "This ... puts us on solid footing to deliver on our 2017-2019 financial targets."

German rival Allianz last week posted a 9.5 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit and said it was optimistic despite a very tough business environment.

Italian insurer Generali's net profit in the first three months fell 9 percent due to lower capital gains and higher taxes and impairments.

Zurich's management increased its cost-cutting goals in November to generate net savings of $1.5 billion by 2019 versus 2015, while trimming its main profitability goal.

Quinn said the programme, which generated $400 million in net savings through the end of the first quarter, was on track.

While analysts had questioned whether the target was too ambitious, Quinn told reporters the savings goal was "absolutely achievable".

Shares in Zurich fell 0.4 percent, outperforming the European insurance index, which was down 0.9 percent.

Excluding the change to the discount rate, business operating profit rose 14 percent year-on-year to $1.218 billion, although net profit dropped almost a third to $607 million following the Ogden impact, missing market expectations.

Zurich's P&C combined ratio of 100.7 percent -- a level below 100 indicates it took in more in premiums than it paid out in claims -- missed analyst estimates for 99.9 percent in a Reuters poll.

On a like-for-like basis excluding the British regulatory change, the unit increased underwriting profitability as its combined ratio fell to 97.2 percent.

Bernstein analysts called the results "a mixed bag", adding: "There was a small beat on the operating result, a miss on net income and a large beat on capital."