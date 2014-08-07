Zurich says overhaul of business largely completed

BRIEF-Aon says part of UK probe into aviation insurance broking
* Says working with financial conduct authority on investigation into conduct in aviation broking sector
ZURICH Aug 7 Zurich Insurance Group posted a lower-than-expected rise in net income for the second quarter on Thursday and said it had largely completed its restructuring programme.
"While still early in our three year plan, we are on track for our 2014 to 2016 targets," Chief Executive Martin Senn said in a statement.
The Swiss insurer posted a net profit of $837 million for the second quarter of the year.
The firm was forecast to report quarterly net profit of $953 million, according to the average of six estimates in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
LONDON, April 21 European shares advanced in early deals on Friday, though France's benchmark CAC 40 declined slightly ahead of the first round of voting in the French presidential election.
LONDON, April 21 British sportswear retailer Sports Direct has entered the U.S. market by buying 50 stores trading as Bob's Stores and Eastern Mountain Sports at a cost of $101 million, it said on Friday.