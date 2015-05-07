Zurich Insurance CFO says first-quarter RoE below target range

ZURICH May 7 Zurich Insurance's first-quarter return on equity (RoE) fell below the insurer's target range, Chief Financial Officer George Quinn said on Thursday.

"It's a slightly overstated performance because of the relatively positive impact we had from catastrophe losses, we have much less than expected and have a on-off gain of around $15 million," Quinn said in a media call.

"If you adjust for those, we are slightly below our target RoE range."

Zurich Insurance reported a 6 percent decline in first-quarter business operating profit, hampered by a strong dollar and rock-bottom interest rates that flattened investment returns.

