Zurich Insurance paid ex-CEO Senn's 2.5 mln Sfr in 2015

UPDATE 4-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
ZURICH, March 4 Zurich Insurance paid former Chief Executive Martin Senn 2.5 million Swiss francs ($2.52 million) in 2015, the Swiss insurer said in its annual report which was published on Friday.
Senn's total remuneration for 2015 was 6.1 million francs but a failure to meet performance targets meant he was not entitled to 3.6 million francs in shares.
In 2014, Senn was paid 8.5 million francs.
Senn suddenly quit Zurich in December after coming under pressure following a botched takeover bid and a stuttering performance in its main business.
Zurich appointed Generali CEO Mario Greco as his replacement. Greco is set to start work at Zurich on Monday.
($1 = 0.9914 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.