瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 4日 星期五 14:13 BJT

Zurich Insurance paid ex-CEO Senn 6.1 mln Sfr in 2015

ZURICH, March 4 Zurich Insurance paid former Chief Executive Martin Senn 6.1 million Swiss francs ($6.15 million) in 2015, the Swiss insurer said in its annual report which was published on Friday.

In 2014, Senn was paid 7.2 million francs.

Senn suddenly quit Zurich in December after coming under pressure following a botched takeover bid and a stuttering performance in its main business.

Zurich appointed Generali CEO Mario Greco as his replacement. Greco is set to start work at Zurich on Monday.

($1 = 0.9919 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)

