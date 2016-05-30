Ex-Zurich Insurance CEO Senn commits suicide -company

UPDATE 3-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Recasts to include UBS moves, updates shares)
ZURICH May 30 Former Zurich Insurance Chief Executive Martin Senn has died after committing suicide, the company said on Monday.
"Martin Senn's family has informed us that Martin committed suicide last Friday," the company said.
Swiss newspaper Blick also reported that Senn had committed suicide, citing family sources.
Senn quit on Dec. 1 following a failed takeover bid for Britain's RSA. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Paul Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Recasts to include UBS moves, updates shares)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, the U.S. Department of Justice said said on Wedenesday.