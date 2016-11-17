Zurich Insurance ups dividend target, cost cuts for 2017-2019

ZURICH Nov 17 Zurich Insurance said it would maintain its current dividend of 17 Swiss francs ($16.95) while growing towards a more ambitious target of paying out around 75 percent of net profits as part of its 2017 - 2019 goals presentend on Thursday by new Chief Executive Mario Greco.

The group also increased its cost-cutting goals to target net savings of $1.5 billion by 2019 from a 2015 basis, up from over $1 billion previously, it said in a statement ahead of the group's investor day.

The Swiss insurer lowered its targets for return on equity to over 12 percent of business operating profit after tax in 2017 - 2019, from 12 - 14 percent in 2014 - 2016.

It further said it aims to deliver net cash remittances of $9.5 billion for the period, up from $9 billion targeted for the prior period. ($1 = 1.0030 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)