UPDATE 1-Zurich Insurance ups dividend target as it cuts more costs

* Zurich Ins targets dividend payout around 75 pct of net profit

* Will keep minimum dividend of 17 Sfr/shr until reaching goal

* Ups cost-cutting goal to $1.5 bln by 2019 versus 2015

* Softens ROE target

* Holds investor day in London at 1030 GMT (Adds details, background)

ZURICH, Nov 17 Zurich Insurance will maintain a dividend of at least 17 Swiss francs ($16.95) per share while growing towards a more ambitious target of paying out around 75 percent of net profit as part of 2017-2019 goals presented by new Chief Executive Mario Greco.

The group also increased its cost-cutting goals on Thursday to target net savings of $1.5 billion by 2019 from a 2015 basis.

Its stock was indicated up 2.2 percent in pre-market activity.

"We feel very confident about delivering on our ambitious financial targets and we are committed to drive the business with rigorous discipline," Greco said in a statement ahead of the group's investor day in London.

"We have the right management team in place, we have set the right accountability and we are engaging our employees to play their full part in Zurich's successful future."

Zurich was already in the midst of a $1 billion-plus cost-cutting drive when Greco arrived in March.

The former Generali head so far has combined the insurer's life and general businesses as well as its corporate and commercial businesses, and introduced a new regional structure to continue untangling a famously complicated organisation.

Restructuring steps would cost an expected $500 million per year on average in 2017 and 2018, Zurich said, adding additional savings would be achieved mainly by reviewing technology systems and contracts as well as shared services procurement processes.

The Swiss insurer lowered its target for return on equity to over 12 percent of business operating profit after tax in 2017-2019, from 12-14 percent in 2014-2016.

It aims to deliver net cash remittances of $9.5 billion for the period, up from more than $9 billion targeted for the previous period.

($1 = 1.0030 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)