MOVES-Strategy chief Gienal quits Zurich Insurance

ZURICH Jan 3 Zurich Insurance's head of group strategy Claudio Gienal has left the company, a spokesman for the Swiss insurer said on Tuesday.

Gienal and his team of 40 staff had helped to craft Chief Executive Mario Greco's plans for the company, outlined in a strategy update in November.

"In mid-December, Claudio Gienal decided to leave the company," the spokesman said in an emailed statement, confirming a report by Swiss finance website finews.ch.

Zurich did not comment on the reasons for Gienal's exit and Gienal did not respond immediately to an emailed request for comment.

Gienal's replacement is Giovanni Giuliani, who joined Zurich from Generali in August and will also retain his current role as head of group innovation, business development and global lines.

Greco, who joined Zurich from Generali in March, had said in November that the insurer would maintain its current dividend of 17 Swiss francs ($16.51) while aiming in its 2017-19 goals to increase its total payout to a more ambitious 75 percent of net profit. ($1 = 1.0296 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by David Goodman)