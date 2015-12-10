MEDIA-Generali's Greco seen as favourite for Zurich CEO - Bilanz

ZURICH Dec 10 ** Generali's Chief
Executive Mario Greco is regarded as the favourite to take over
as CEO of Zurich Insurance, Swiss magazine Bilanz
reported on Thursday
** Zurich chief Martin Senn suddenly quit this month
** Greco worked at Zurich from 2007-2012
** Senn had come under pressure following a botched takeover
bid and a stuttering performance in Zurich's main business,
prompting it to seek an outsider to get it back on track
** Chairman Tom de Swaan has taken temporary charge
** De Swaan said at the time he had high hopes Zurich would
find a new CEO relatively soon, without elaborating
** A Zurich spokeswoman said the insurer does comment on
market rumours or speculation
** Generali declined to comment
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)