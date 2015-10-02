Zurich revamps leadership at loss-making general insurance unit

ZURICH Oct 2 Zurich Insurance is
shaking up the leadership of its unprofitable general insurance
unit, after losses from a Chinese explosion and car policies in
the United States prompted the company to abandon a takeover bid
for a British rival.
Kristof Terryn, who formally replaced Michael Kerner as head
of Zurich's main general insurance business on Thursday, named
Nick Burnet as the unit's chief financial officer, a spokeswoman
said on Friday.
Terryn also picked Alan Fairhead as the business's chief
underwriting officer and Paul Horgan as head of the global
corporate business in North America. All are company veterans.
It did not say who was previously in those roles or if they
had departed the company.
Zurich said on Sept. 21 that it was ditching its proposed
5.6 billion pound ($8.5 billion) bid for Britain's RSA Insurance
to focus on lifting its sagging performance.
"With these management changes, Kristof Terryn has made an
important first step in bringing the general insurance business
back on course," a Zurich spokeswoman said.
Zurich in September announced aggregate losses of around
$275 million from the massive explosions at a container storage
station in Tianjin in August. It also announced a likely
negative impact of around $300 million in the third quarter for
businesses including U.S. auto liability.
Zurich, which expects a $200 million third-quarter operating
loss in its general insurance business, plans to announce more
details on its recovery plan when it releases its third-quarter
results on Nov. 5.
($1 = 0.6600 pounds)
