Zurich Insurance abandons RSA bid after forecasting unit loss, China hit

ZURICH, Sept 21 Zurich Insurance Group AG
on Monday abandoned its proposed 5.6 billion pound
($8.7 billion) bid for British insurer RSA Insurance Group PLC
after forecasting a $200 million loss in its general
insurance business in the third quarter, and announcing $275
million in losses from explosions at a container storage station
in China.
Zurich said in a statement that instead of buying RSA in a
proposed transaction first announced in July, it will focusing
on boosting performance of its general insurance business.
The insurer said extended remediation period at the
explosion site in the port of Tianjin, China, to complete
repairs means that "uncertainty as to the final cost remains."
Zurich said recently completed reserve reviews indicate a likely
negative impact of around $300 million in the third quarter.
Zurich also said its expects weaker-than-expected
profitability in the general insurance business in the first
half of 2015 will continue into the third quarter.
The insurer said it remains committed to achieving its
financial targets for 2014 to 2016 of an after-tax return on
equity from operating profit of between 12 percent and 14
percent.
($1 = 0.6437 pounds)
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)