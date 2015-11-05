UPDATE 2-Zurich sticks to financial goals after setbacks

* Q3 net profit $207 mln vs $196 mln Reuters poll average
* General insurance combined ratio 108.9 pct
* Says expects to meet or exceed financial targets in 2016
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, Nov 5 Zurich Insurance stuck
to its financial targets despite a steep profit decline in a
traumatic quarter when it abandoned the planned takeover of
Britain's RSA and suffered losses from explosions in the
Chinese port of Tianjin.
Modest job cuts are among its responses to boost returns at
its general insurance business.
Losses in general insurance, which is Zurich's biggest
source of revenue and sells things like property and casualty
insurance, was the main cause of a 79 percent year-on-year fall
in quarterly net profit.
The $207 million third-quarter net profit was at least
slightly above the average estimate for $196 million in a
Reuters poll of eight analysts.
The company warned on profit in September because of the
impact of the devastating blasts in Tianjin, at the same time as
it ditched plans to buy RSA.
Reporting its third quarter results on Thursday, British
insurer RSA said it was not looking to be taken over as
it reported a 4 percent rise in net asset value.
Zurich said it had now concluded a review of the general
insurance business under the unit's new boss Kristof Terryn.
It is evaluating options to use reinsurance to reduce
earnings volatility and will no longer write new policies in two
portfolios in the global corporate market, including part of the
U.S. transportation business.
It also plans to cut around 200 jobs by the end of the year,
a small part of a workforce of around 55,000.
"We have the right actions under way to address the issues
in our GI (general insurance) business, and I am confident we
will achieve or exceed each of our three targets in 2016," group
Chief Executive Martin Senn said.
Its 2014-2016 targets are for cumulative cash remittances of
more than $9 billion over the three-year cycle, a business
operating profit after-tax return on equity of 12-14 percent and
a Zurich-Economic Capital Model ratio of between 100-120
percent.
Its general insurance combined ratio for the quarter was
108.9 percent. A ratio below 100 percent means an insurer earns
more in premiums than it pays out in claims.
J. Safra Sarasin analyst Javier Lodeiro said the results and
review were broadly positive but that Zurich needed to improve
its track record on delivering on earnings expectations.
"Really the long-term issue is the earnings track record,"
said Lodeiro, who has a "neutral" rating on the stock. "That's
something the company needs to work on."
After rising by as much as 2.8 percent Zurich shares pared
gains to trade up 0.5 percent at 1140 GMT. The European
insurance sector index was flat.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Anand Basu and
Michael Shields)