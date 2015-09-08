LPC-Zurich lines up 5.5 bln stg bridge loan for RSA buy

| LONDON, Sept 8
lining up an around 5.5 billion pound ($8.46 billion) bridge
loan to back its proposed 5.6 billion pound acquisition of
British rival RSA, banking sources said on Tuesday.
Zurich Insurance declined to comment.
Banks involved include Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Bank,
Lloyds Banking Group, Morgan Stanley and UBS. The financing may
involve other banks, one of the sources said.
The bridge loan is expected to be refinanced in the bond
market, the sources said.
($1 = 0.6500 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Oliver Hirt in Zurich; Writing by
Alasdair Reilly; Editing by Christopher Mangham)