版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 7月 12日 星期五 08:21 BJT

Zurich Financial sells $283 mln New China Life stake-term sheet

HONG KONG, July 12 Zurich Financial Services AG sold about $283 million worth of shares in New China Life Insurance Co Ltd, paring down its stake in China's third-biggest life insurer, according to a term sheet of the transaction seen by Reuters on Friday.

The Swiss insurer offered 97.5 million Hong Kong shares of New China Life at HK$22.50 each, putting the total deal at HK$2.19 billion ($283 million). The price is equivalent to a 6.4 percent discount to the company's closing price on Thursday.

New China Life also has shares traded in Shanghai .

Goldman Sachs acted as sole global coordinator on the selldown. ($1 = 7.7566 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Paul Tait)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

