Zurich to sell stake in New China Life

ZURICH Nov 20 Zurich Insurance Group said on Wednesday it was selling its stake in New China Life Insurance Company (NCI).

Zurich said it would sell 292,500,000 Hong Kong shares in China's third-biggest life insurer, representing 9.4 pct of the total issued share capital.

The shares will be sold as a block trade conducted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Zurich said. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
