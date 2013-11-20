Zurich to sell stake in New China Life

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
ZURICH Nov 20 Zurich Insurance Group said on Wednesday it was selling its stake in New China Life Insurance Company (NCI).
Zurich said it would sell 292,500,000 Hong Kong shares in China's third-biggest life insurer, representing 9.4 pct of the total issued share capital.
The shares will be sold as a block trade conducted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Zurich said. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
April 13 In the face of shareholder criticism, Credit Suisse said its top officers had proposed reducing the bonuses they would get by 40 percent from the bank's original recommendation.
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.