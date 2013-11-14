UPDATE 2-Zurich says won't hit year-end General Insurance target

* CEO says will miss General Insurance profitability target
* Q3 net profit up 64 pct, prior year took hefty profit hit
* Solid results reassure after CFO's suicide -analysts
* Shares rise to 6-month high, outperform sector index
By Alice Baghdjian
ZURICH, Nov 14 Zurich Insurance,
rocked by the suicide of its finance chief less than three
months ago, said on Thursday it would miss a year-end
profitability target in its largest unit General Insurance.
Zurich's targets were at the heart of a disagreement between
the insurer's ex-chairman Josef Ackermann and Chief Financial
Officer Pierre Wauthier, who sources said wrote about the
friction in a note before taking his life in August.
Zurich said the unit, which includes property, car and other
non-life areas, would miss its goal of improving its combined
ratio, a measure of profitability, by 3 to 4 percentage points
compared with competitors.
"We have made significant progress in our underlying
performance in General Insurance, yet this goal, very ambitious,
(of achieving) an improvement relative to our peers ... will be
missed," Chief Executive Martin Senn said on a call with
journalists.
The unit's combined ratio improved to 94.7 percent in the
third quarter, while German rival Allianz SE reported
the measure improved during the same period to 94.8 percent for
property and casualty insurance. The German insurer was more
upbeat on its goals, saying last week it expected to beat its
2013 operating profit target.
Analysts at banking group J.Safra Sarasin said Zurich's 2013
profitability goal in General Insurance had been clearly too
optimistic, given damage claims following severe weather, and
hoped new targets set to be announced at Zurich's investor day
on Dec. 5 would be more realistic.
Senn said the insurer would also miss growth targets in its
U.S. business Farmers, but it remained on track to achieve the
three-year targets it set in 2010 for Global Life and expense
management.
The insurer had flagged the likelihood it would miss the
targets with its second-quarter results in August, saying low
interest rates were weighing on investment income.
ROBUST RESULTS
Though Zurich failed to deliver on some targets, it posted a
64 percent jump in third-quarter net profit. The robust results
helped lift its shares after months of turbulence marked by the
suicide of Wauthier and the subsequent resignation of Ackermann,
which had sent the stock to a nine-month low.
Zurich's shares rose 2.5 percent to a six-month high on
Thursday. The stock also outpaced a 2.3 percent rise in the
European sector.
"Overall (it was) a very solid set of numbers which will
give the market confidence that the tragic events of August are
not a guide to the group financial performance," analysts at
JPMorgan said in a note.
The results of an investigation into Wauthier's suicide,
overseen by financial watchdog FINMA, showed the CFO did not
come under undue pressure before his death, the insurer said
earlier this month, effectively clearing Ackermann of any blame.
Ackermann had himself rejected blame for what he termed a
surprise tragedy.
Net profit rose to $1.103 billion, above the $1.048 billion
forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The prior-year period had seen Zurich take a $550 million
hit to profit after a review showed its German arm had not set
enough money aside to cover claims made years after policies
expired.
An improved underwriting result and expense management
helped business operating profit in General Insurance,
compensating for reduced investment income and losses from
natural catastrophes, including floods and hail in Europe, the
firm said.
"After several quarters of poor results, Zurich is finally
delivering solid results with very solid capital position," said
analyst Atanasio Pantarrotas at brokerage Kepler Cheuvreux.
(Aditional reporting by Paul Arnold; Editing by John
Stonestreet and David Holmes)