CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Zurich says weighing up bid for British insurer RSA

* Market talk of 5.5 bln stg bid
* RSA declines to comment
* Comes amid consolidation in broader industry
By Katharina Bart and Simon Jessop
ZURICH/LONDON, July 28 Zurich Insurance
said on Tuesday it was weighing up a bid for British
$7 billion rival RSA Insurance Group, in what would be
the latest industry consolidation amid toughening regulations.
The impending launch of new European rules governing how
much money an insurer needs to keep in reserve to protect
against future market shocks, has already prompted some deals to
diversify revenue streams, and more are expected.
Amid increased market speculation over recent days, the
Swiss-based Zurich, a 45 billion Swiss franc company offering a
range of life and general insurance products, said it was
looking at making a bid.
"Zurich notes the recent market speculation in relation to
RSA Insurance Group PLC and confirms that the company is
evaluating a potential offer," the Swiss insurer said in a brief
statement on Tuesday.
"This announcement does not amount to a firm intention to
make an offer and there can be no assurance that any offer will
be made."
Zurich was reportedly considering a bid valuing RSA at 5.5
billion pounds, or 550 pence a share, the Financial Times said.
RSA, which has a market capitalization of 4.4 billion pounds
($6.85 billion), declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
After suffering multiple profit warnings, fuelled in part by
an accounting scandal in Ireland, the British firm hired ex-RBS
boss Stephen Hester to lead a turnaround effort.
At its most recent results, the company posted a 1 percent
rise in net written premiums and said profits were ahead of
plans, boosted by a series of disposals.
Earlier this month, the company appointed a new chief
financial officer from Towergate Insurance. He is due to start
work in the fourth quarter.
Commenting on the talk, Shore Capital analyst Eamonn
Flanagan said "Zurich has surplus capital it wishes to deploy
and has looked at RSA in the past, we believe."
($1 = 0.6420 pounds)
